Trade turnover between Russia and China up 25.5% in 2017

Press review: Idlib cease-fire challenge and Kiev's falling role in EU energyPress Review August 08, 13:00
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctionsWorld August 08, 12:57
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New YorkSociety & Culture August 08, 12:45
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 08, 12:22
Flood kills one in Russia’s Far EastSociety & Culture August 08, 11:37
Poll shows Trump’s approval rating sinks to lowest levelSociety & Culture August 08, 10:13
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 8:22
Guardian journalists refuse to meet Russia’s US-jailed pilot Yaroshenko — mediaWorld August 08, 6:45
Russian runner Shubenkov hopes to turn tables on Jamaica’s McLeod next yearSport August 08, 4:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 25.5% in annual terms to $46.82 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.
In the reporting period, the volume of exports from China to Russia increased by 21.8% and amounted to $23.39 bln. At the same time, the volume of imports of Russian goods to China increased by 29.5% to $23.43 bln.