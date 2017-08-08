Back to Main page
Trade turnover between Russia and China up 25.5% in 2017

Business & Economy
August 08, 10:29 UTC+3 BEIJING

Trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 25.5% in annual terms to $46.82 bln

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 25.5% in annual terms to $46.82 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

In the reporting period, the volume of exports from China to Russia increased by 21.8% and amounted to $23.39 bln. At the same time, the volume of imports of Russian goods to China increased by 29.5% to $23.43 bln.

