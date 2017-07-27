Back to Main page
Putin says Russian-Chinese cooperation is not aimed against any third countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 17:11 UTC+3

Putin noted that Russia and China established neither military blocks nor military alliances

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

SAVONLINNA, July 27. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China is one of the elements of security and stability in the world and it is not aimed against any of the third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks in Finland.

"Cooperation between Russia and China, in general, including the military part as well, is one of the most important elements of security and stability in the world, and it is not aimed against any third countries," the Russian leader stated.

Read also

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'

Putin noted that Russia and China established neither military blocks nor military alliances. "In this case our military are just polishing up their skills and interacting with each other," he noted. "This is a good example of how to cooperate in any region of the world, including the Baltic region."

The Russian leader reiterated that Russian-Chinese cooperation had a form of a strategic full-scale partnership. This concerns economy, politics, military and technical cooperation and military art. During many years, the countries regularly carry out both land and sea drills and take part in military games.

