Russia expects to start pork and poultry supplies to China in 2017

KRASNODAR, August 11. /TASS/. Russia plans to start deliveries of pork and poultry to China by 2017 year-end, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Evgeny Gromyko told TASS on Friday.
"We are at the closing stage of talks on application of regionalization principles. The Chinese side does not object to deliveries of Russian poultry and pork," the official said. "I am confident we will start supplies in 2017," Gromyko said.
Russia has already been able to export up to 100,000 tonnes of pork but sales are just about 25,000 tonnes, he noted.
Russia can start poultry meet deliveries to China by 2017 year-end, minister of agriculture Alexander Tkachev told TASS in an interview earlier.