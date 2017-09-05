Back to Main page
Russia’s trade turnover with China exceeds $38 bln in first half of 2017

Business & Economy
September 05, 11:41 UTC+3

This is China’s best result compared with other trade partners, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin

Read also

Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017

VOLGOGRAD, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover with China exceeded $38 bln in first six months of 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting of co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on Tuesday, adding that this is China’s best result compared with other trade partners.

"The bilateral trade (between Russia and China - TASS) is still demonstrating a robust growth. In the first half of this year, the trade turnover of our countries increased 35% to more than $38 bln," he said, adding that "China’s trade with Russia demonstrated the best recovery dynamics compared with other main international partners, including the EU, ASEAN, USA, Japan and the Republic of Korea."

