Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumes

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia might offer Turkey the opportunity to supply tomatoes in the off-season, while the volume of supplies may be small, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I think we will offer the following solutions to the Turkish side: first of all, deliveries of tomatoes in the off-season. There is winter, early spring, when our vegetable growers are no longer able to provide the market with vegetables given the weather conditions. I think we will be able to give our colleagues and partners an opportunity to return in small volumes to the Russian market, which will be fair," Tkachev said.

Tkachev told TASS earlier that lifting the embargo on supplies of Turkish vegetables should be discussed together with Turkey lifting restrictions on dairy and meat products from Russia.