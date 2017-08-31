Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and salad

Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 17:23
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and saladBusiness & Economy August 31, 16:58
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS ordersSociety & Culture August 31, 16:25
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:49
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film FestivalSociety & Culture August 31, 15:39
Yury Ganus appointed as director general of Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADASport August 31, 15:34
Russian security service detains Central Asians plotting terror attacks on September 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:15
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraftMilitary & Defense August 31, 15:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, Augut 31./TASS/. From September 1, Russia lifts restrictions on supplies of Turkish Iceberg salad, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, pumpkins and pepper, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev told RBK daily.
"This decision was made after specialists from Rosselkhoznadzor (federal sanitary surveillance department) inspected Turkish enterprises in May of this year," the minister said.
He noted that Russia, for its part, expects that its exporters of beef and poultry meat will get access to the Turkish market. "Lifting of restrictions must be mutual," the minister stressed.
Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor banned for phytosanitary consideration imports of Turkish tomatoes, pepper, pomegranates, aborigines, lettuce and Iceberg salad, zucchini and pumpkins.