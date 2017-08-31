Back to Main page
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and salad

Business & Economy
August 31, 16:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia, for its part, expects that its exporters of beef and poultry meat will get access to the Turkish market

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, Augut 31./TASS/. From September 1, Russia lifts restrictions on supplies of Turkish Iceberg salad, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, pumpkins and pepper, Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev told RBK daily.

"This decision was made after specialists from Rosselkhoznadzor (federal sanitary surveillance department) inspected Turkish enterprises in May of this year," the minister said.

He noted that Russia, for its part, expects that its exporters of beef and poultry meat will get access to the Turkish market. "Lifting of restrictions must be mutual," the minister stressed.

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor banned for phytosanitary consideration imports of Turkish tomatoes, pepper, pomegranates, aborigines, lettuce and Iceberg salad, zucchini and pumpkins.

