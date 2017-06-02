Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies, according to the document posted on the government’s website on Friday.

"The decree of the government dated November 30, 2015 with number 1296 specified a list of agricultural products, primary produce and food originated from the Turkish Republic restricted to be supplied to Russia starting January 1, 2016. The signed decree removes frozen parts of carcasses, by-products of dunghill-hens and turkeys, fresh and refrigerated cucumbers and cornichons, fresh apples, peaches, grapes, wild strawberries and strawberries from the list," the note to the document said.