Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies

Business & Economy
June 02, 9:17 UTC+3

The decree removes by-products of dunghill-hens and turkeys as well as some vegetables and fruit from the list of prohibited imports

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Alexandr Astafiev/TASS

Read also

Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies, according to the document posted on the government’s website on Friday.

"The decree of the government dated November 30, 2015 with number 1296 specified a list of agricultural products, primary produce and food originated from the Turkish Republic restricted to be supplied to Russia starting January 1, 2016. The signed decree removes frozen parts of carcasses, by-products of dunghill-hens and turkeys, fresh and refrigerated cucumbers and cornichons, fresh apples, peaches, grapes, wild strawberries and strawberries from the list," the note to the document said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia signs contract with Iran to receive 100,000 barrels of oil per day
2
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
3
Moscow doubts 'dismantling history' will help facilitate Ukrainian reforms
4
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguards
5
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
6
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
7
Saudi Arabia to consider participation in Arctic LNG project
TOP STORIES
Реклама