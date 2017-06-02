Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies

Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food suppliesBusiness & Economy June 02, 9:17
Putin says Russian-Chinese relations evolve positivelyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 9:04
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — mediaWorld June 02, 8:28
World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accordWorld June 02, 8:04
Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 4:41
WRAP: St. Petersburg forum participants address digital economy issues on first dayBusiness & Economy June 02, 3:51
Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food supplies, according to the document posted on the government’s website on Friday.
"The decree of the government dated November 30, 2015 with number 1296 specified a list of agricultural products, primary produce and food originated from the Turkish Republic restricted to be supplied to Russia starting January 1, 2016. The signed decree removes frozen parts of carcasses, by-products of dunghill-hens and turkeys, fresh and refrigerated cucumbers and cornichons, fresh apples, peaches, grapes, wild strawberries and strawberries from the list," the note to the document said.