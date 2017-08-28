Back to Main page
Egypt interested in signing free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

Business & Economy
August 28, 15:34 UTC+3 MINSK

Cairo thanks Minsk for its assistance in wording the future document

MINSK, August 28. /TASS/. Egypt plans to sign a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and thanks Belarus for its assistance in wording the future document, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday.

"We are thankful to the Belarusian side for its support to Egypt at the talks on the final text of this agreement," he said, adding that this agreement "is beneficial for both the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and, naturally, for Egypt."

