Russia supports talks on free trade zone between Indonesia and Eurasian Economic Union

Business & Economy
August 09, 9:49 UTC+3 JAKARTA

Moscow favors the expansion of the EAEU ties with other countries

JAKARTA, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow supports talks on creating a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his talks with Indonesian top diplomat Retno Marsudi on Wednesday.

"We have talked about the Eurasian Economic Union," he said. "Indonesia has expressed a wish to launch talks on creating a free trade zone with the EAEU. The proposal is currently under consideration, Russia supports it," he added.

"We will contribute to the expansion of the EAEU ties with other countries," the Russian foreign minister pointed out. "In particular, we have discussed the need for the Union to participate in the APEC activities on the same basis that was provided to the Pacific Alliance," Lavrov added.

