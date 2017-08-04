Back to Main page
Russia-Indonesia trade turnover up 14% in 2017

Business & Economy
August 04, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia may participate in projects on installing modern air navigation systems in Indonesian airports

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian-Indonesian trade increased by 14% in January-May 2017, as compared with the same period in 2016, Russia’s Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazantsev said at the Russian-Indonesian business forum on Friday

"The bilateral trade that has been shrinking in recent years has increased by 14% in January-May compared to the same period in 2016," he said.

According to Ryazantsev, Indonesia is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia in the aviation industry.

"This concerns not only the Sukhoi Superjet airplane and the MC-21 in the future but also the development of our industrial partnership, using the potential of local companies in establishing cooperation in the after-sales service," he said.

"Our company Russian Helicopters is also interested in cooperation with the Indonesian party on supply, maintenance and use of Russian-made helicopters and is actively working to promote the holding's products to the Indonesian market," he added.

Ryazantsev also noted that Russia may also participate in projects on installing modern air navigation systems in Indonesian airports.

The Deputy Minister added that shipbuilding and port infrastructure are two more areas which are promising for bilateral cooperation.

