Contract to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia to be signed this year

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. This year, Russia will sign a contract to deliver Su-35 multirole air superiority fighter jets to Indonesia, a senior official at Russia’s Rostec state corporation, which oversees production and export of defense products said, on Tuesday.

"Prior consent has been reached on the contract to deliver Su-35 to Indonesia, it will be (signed) this year," said Viktor Kladov, the director of Rostec’s international cooperation and regional policy department.

According to previous reports, the planned contract envisages the sale of 10 Su-35 jets to Indonesia.

A wide range of Russian weaponry and military equipment are in service with Indonesia’s armed forces, including Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. The country plans to purchase Su-35 aircraft to replace its outdated fleet of US-made F-5 Tiger aircraft that have been in service since 1980s.