Russian security council chief comments on cooperation with Indonesia

McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visasRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:09
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:00
Prime minister says Serbia refrains from joining NATO to avoid rift in societyWorld May 22, 15:57
Turk who confessed to Russian pilot’s death jailed for 5 years on weapons chargesWorld May 22, 15:49
Putin to discuss anti-doping fight, meet with FIFA chiefSport May 22, 15:42
Russia to operate 15 Earth observation satellites by 2020Science & Space May 22, 15:28
Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpotSociety & Culture May 22, 14:37
Expert predicts millions of Russian believers may pay homage to relics of St. NicholasSociety & Culture May 22, 14:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s cooperation with Jakarta in the fight against terrorism has been increasing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law, and Security Affairs General Wiranto.
"The parties exchanged views on a wide range of political and security issues," the Russian Security Council’s press service said in a statement following bilateral consultations. "They welcomed the increasing role of bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, as the two countries exchange information and hold regular events aimed at boosting joint potential," the statement reads.
In addition, the parties emphasized the need to boost cooperation within global and regional organizations, as well as join efforts to combat cross-border crime, money laundering, drug trafficking, cyber crimes and other challenges of the modern time.