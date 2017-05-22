Russian security council chief comments on cooperation with Indonesia

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s cooperation with Jakarta in the fight against terrorism has been increasing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law, and Security Affairs General Wiranto.

"The parties exchanged views on a wide range of political and security issues," the Russian Security Council’s press service said in a statement following bilateral consultations. "They welcomed the increasing role of bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, as the two countries exchange information and hold regular events aimed at boosting joint potential," the statement reads.

In addition, the parties emphasized the need to boost cooperation within global and regional organizations, as well as join efforts to combat cross-border crime, money laundering, drug trafficking, cyber crimes and other challenges of the modern time.