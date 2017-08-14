Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eurasian Economic Union's prime ministers discussing elimination of market restrictions

Business & Economy
August 14, 12:29 UTC+3 ASTANA

The future of the union is also on the agenda

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is attending a meeting of the Eurasian inter-governmental council in Astana. The meeting began with a narrow format meeting with only the chief delegates (EAEU heads of government) taking part. Other delegates will join in later.

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev welcomed the participants in the meeting and thanked their countries’ support and active participation in the EXPO-2017 exhibition underway in Astana.

Read also

Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-states

"Today we are to discuss a number of important issues requiring more detailed examination, such as the digital agenda, an agreement on the mechanism to track the flow of goods, an agreement on pension insurance, a report by the commission on progress in concluding a temporary agreement leading to the creation of free trade zones between EAEU and Iran and some other issues," Sagintayev said.

On the agenda there is a wide range of issues concerning EAEU functioning and development. "The focus will be on the industrial aspects of integration," a Russian government official said. The session is expected to produce a number of decisions concerning a well-coordinated transport policy, control of various aspects of forming an integral energy market and the tracking of commodity flows in the territory of the member countries’ territories.

"The inter-governmental council’s members will review the Eurasian Economic Commission’s report on progress in drafting a document on the implementation of the Union’s digital agenda up to 2025," the Russian government’s staff said.

Also, the EAEU heads of government will look into ways of eliminating restrictions on the Union’s internal market.

Read also
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian PM stresses need to overcome recession in EAEU trade

"In particular, the council’s members will summarize the intermediate results of the work on a draft treaty on pension insurance of the union’s member-states and the mutual recognition of driving licenses," the Russian government’s official said.

Topical issues on the EAEU’s international agenda will be touched upon, including the drafting of a temporary agreement leading to the emergence of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.

While in Astana Medvedev will hold separate meetings with the EAEU heads of to discuss bilateral trading and economic cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама