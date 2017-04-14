Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-states

Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s borderWorld April 14, 14:30
Putin: EAEU common market works as safety cushion for member-statesBusiness & Economy April 14, 14:19
Kremlin: Eurovision organizers ‘failed to fulfill their own rules’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 13:36
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorismWorld April 14, 13:25
Press review: Turkey gambles on Syria and Moscow eyes Riyadh's aid in terror fightPress Review April 14, 13:00
Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks against Macron as groundlessRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 12:54
Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mountRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 12:45
Russia to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan over Baikonur space siteScience & Space April 14, 11:55
Eurasian Economic Union endorses Moldova’s application for observer statusWorld April 14, 11:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively estimated the cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on Friday.
"I should note that the cooperation within the EAEU is successfully developing as together we’ve achieved certain results in the formation and strengthening of the large common market with general rules for economic operators," Putin said, adding that the EAEU common market has worked as a safety cushion despite the costs related to the global unfavorable environment. According to Russian president, the economies of the EAEU member-states have managed to adjust to new realities. Thus, the volume of mutual trade between EAEU countries increased 38% in January 2017 year-on-year, whereas supplies to third countries increased 37%, he said. "What I think is most important is that the structure of export-import operations has substantially improved, and the share of commodities in 2016 trade dropped while the share of cars, transport vehicles, as well as food and agriculture producers rose," Putin added.
According to Russian president, last year saw an almost 4% increase in the agriculture sectors of the EAEU member-states, and growth was also reported in the industrial sectors. "We expect those sectors to show positive results this year as well," Putin said, adding that the EAEU partners are increasingly tapping the Russian market, which is beneficial for all parties.
"One of the key tasks is to consistently lift barriers hindering the free float of goods, workforce, services and capital," he said, adding that the EAEU countries still face this challenge, though it has been decided that "they will be gradually lifted in accordance with the Agreement on the Union until 2025."