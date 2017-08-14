Back to Main page
Eurasian Economic Union digital development strategy may be agreed in 2017

Business & Economy
August 14, 18:21 UTC+3 ASTANA

The Eurasian Economic Union is developing a strategy covering digitalization of infrastructure, management systems, and security matters

ASTANA, August 14. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are going to agree upon its digital development strategy by the end of the year, board chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sarkisyan said on Monday after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Read also

Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

"Prime ministers noted that digital transformation is the topic number one in the current agenda. We agreed it is necessary to implement a concerted digital policy, particularly in spheres of economic activity, where powers were transferred to the supranational authority", Sarkisyan said.

EAEU nations are developing a strategy covering digitalization of common markets and digitalization related to infrastructure, management systems and security matters, he said.

"We presented a list of such initiatives, about 10 projects, to our colleagues for discussion and await suggestions and comments from them," the official said. The digital development strategy will be presented then to a working group for approval, Sarkisyan added.

"We should manage to present the revised draft at the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Council with comments of the parties so that the paper can be presented for discussion to heads of states at the turn of the year," he added.

