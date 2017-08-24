Back to Main page
Russia and Saudi Arabia to continue talks on LNG project in fall

Business & Economy
August 24, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia keeps interest in Russian LNG projects and talks may continue this fall, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, they are interested. Talks are underway. They will continue during the Energy Week [on October 3-7, 2017 - TASS]," Molodtsov said.

