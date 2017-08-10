Back to Main page
Several European banks may join Yamal LNG project financing

Business & Economy
August 10, 13:07 UTC+3

A number of European banks may join the financing of a project for the construction of the Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant in the next two months

GORKI, August 10. /TASS/. A number of European banks may join the financing of a project for the construction of the Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant in the next two months, head of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"We have signed a limit of financing with several banks in the amount of $19 billion and this limit has been completely closed, but we are asking several financial institutions to reduce the limit, because there are others who want to enter the financing pool and in a month or two they will join in. A number of European banks, countries that are also participants in this project, will join the financing," Mikhelson said.

