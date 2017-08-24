Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan’s Foreign Ministry closely follows Russia’s economic activities on Kuril islands

Business & Economy
August 24, 8:55 UTC+3 TOKYO

On August 23, the Russian prime minister signed an order to create the Kurils advanced development territory in the village of Malokurilskoye on the island of Shikotan

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. Japan’s Foreign Ministry does not comment on reports about Russia’s creating an advanced development territory on Shikotan, one of the Kuril Islands, an official with the ministry told TASS.

"Of course, we are aware of it. On behalf of the government we do not comment on the information about establishing a special zone in a village on Shikotan," the official said.

Read also

Japanese top diplomat hopes for flexibility in solving Kuril Islands issue with Russia

Japan’s position on South Kuril Islands remains unchanged

Japanese business delegation visits Russia’s Kuril Islands

Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018

At the same time Japan closely follows Russia’s actions on the "four northern islands" (this is how Japan calls the southern part of the Russian Kurils - TASS), the official said.

"We will continue to present the position of the Japanese party to Russia and we will respond in the proper way," the diplomat added.

On August 23, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to create the Kurils advanced development territory (ADT) in the village of Malokurilskoye on the island of Shikotan. It will contribute to the formation of an industrial center for deep processing of fish and other aquatic biological resources in the Sakhalin region. The regime of ADT will provide the region with competitive advantages for attracting investors and selling products of industrial enterprises, including on the markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty following World War II since mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai Islands is challenged by Japan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Strategic bombers of Russian Air Force make flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
2
Real income of population in Russia won’t grow fast in near future — analyst
3
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
4
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
5
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
6
Shell plans to double retail sites in Russia
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама