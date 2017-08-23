Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese top diplomat hopes for flexibility in solving Kuril Islands issue with Russia

World
August 23, 8:13 UTC+3 TOKYO

The recently appointed minister also said that he would like to visit Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 23. /TASS/. Japan’s recently appointed Foreign Minister Taro Kono hopes that the sides would demonstrate a flexibility of approaches in solving the Kuril Island dispute with Moscow, the minister said in an interview with the Yomiuri newspaper on Wednesday.

"Maybe we will be able to solve something if both sides think flexibly? This also applies to the use of approaches that are not being used at present," he said.

Read also

Japan’s position on South Kuril Islands remains unchanged

Japanese business delegation visits Russia’s Kuril Islands

Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018

Abe says flight to South Kuril Islands to be launched for former residents

"I would like to visit Russia when the time is ripe," added the diplomat, who was appointed to the post on August 3, following the large-scale overhaul of the Japanese government.

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan has laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands could not be questioned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
2
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
3
Russia beginning development of response to new anti-Russian sanctions by US
4
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
5
Ukrainian president briefs other Normandy Four leaders about his trip to Donbass
6
US visa suspension move tramples on idea of freedom — senior Russian diplomat
7
Russia shows its militarized buggies during Army-2017 defense show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама