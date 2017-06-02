Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018

Business & Economy
June 02, 18:26 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Carrying out joint commercial projects on the southern Kuril Islands by Russia and Japan will begin in 2018, Sakhalin Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako told TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov

Moscow prepares projects on southern Kurils in accordance with Russia’s laws

"We first need scientific evidence and design and estimate documentation, that’s why the projects will be launched in 2018," Kozhemyako said, elaborating that they would contribute to bolstering the ecology, healthcare, fish breeding, infrastructure, energy sector, tourism and foodservice industry.

He said that the Japanese business mission to the Kuril Islands at the end of July will be the next stage. "Russian and Japanese businessmen will meet to discuss the terms and study the specifics in order to have a precise understanding of what Russian business conditions are like and what should be done to make it viable for both Russia and Japan," the governor explained.

Top-level agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016, and his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to a joint agreement that stated that discussions on joint economic activity on the southern Kuril Islands may become an important step towards a peace agreement. In March 2017, the first Russian-Japanese negotiations on this issue were held in Tokyo. After the talks, the participants put forward plans to specify work in medicine, tourism and fishery.

Read also

Tokyo to draw up cooperation plans for South Kurils and heed locals’ opinions

Russia, Japan may jointly build geothermal power plants on Kurils — paper

Japan, Russia to consider opening flights to South Kuril Islands

Tokyo offers Moscow proposals on joint economic activities in South Kurils

Japan voices concern over Russia’s military activity on southern Kuril Islands

Japanese top diplomat says Japan, Russia have good prospects for cooperation in S. Kurils

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
2
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terror
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'
5
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
6
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
TOP STORIES
Реклама