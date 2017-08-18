Back to Main page
Russia may lift agricultural restrictions from Turkey by October 20

Business & Economy
August 18, 18:04 UTC+3

Russia and Turkey will the restrictions on September 13

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will discuss cancellation of restrictions on deliveries of Turkish agricultural produce to the Russian market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"The first consultation [on lifting of restrictions - TASS] was held at the Izmir international fair yesterday. An agreement was reached to hold a meeting of an agricultural working group within the intergovernmental commission framework on September 13," the minister said.

Russia may fully lift the restrictions by October 20, he said. 

"Yes, certainly [they may be lifted by October 20 - TASS]," the minister said. "We are confident everything will be clear by the intergovernmental commission meeting," Novak said responding to a question whether restrictions can be abandoned by the commission meeting to be held in Russia on October 20, 2017.

