Russia, Turkey discuss restrictions on supply of agricultural products

Business & Economy
May 24, 15:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are negotiating restrictions on the supply of agricultural products, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, there are restrictions," the Kremlin spokesman said commenting on the newly introduced Turkish restrictions on supplies of wheat from Russia. At the same time, Peskov noted, "some restrictions on deliveries of certain goods from Turkey from the Russian side remain for known reasons, which were explained in great detail to the President of Turkey during recent contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi."

"We are in negotiations with the Turkish side," Peskov said.

Peskov said he does not yet know about the restrictions imposed by Turkey on sunflower oil from Russia. "So far, I have not received such information, it is rather a question that should be addressed to the government, so I would not comment now," he said.

Turkey has cancelled duty-free import for Russian agricultural products on March 15. The duty on import of wheat and corn from Russia is 130%, rice - 45%, beans - 9.7%, sunflower oil - an average of 36%. At the same time, the minimum customs value of the delivered products should reach $1,500 at the current price for sunflower oil of $800 per tonne. In response, Russia has kept the ban on supplies of Turkish tomatoes and cucumbers.

Later, following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, the parties agreed on lifting trade restrictions.

