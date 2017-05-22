Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with Turkey

PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia still maintains restrictions on the supply of tomatoes from Turkey, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told journalists following his visit to Istanbul.
"The decision (on lifting restrictions in mutual trade) will follow immediately in accordance with the government's regulations, colleagues will prepare changes to certain acts of the government, I will sign them," he said.
He said that Moscow and Ankara have agreed to remove restrictions on fruit and vegetable, except for tomatoes.
Medvedev said decision to remove mutual trade restrictions with Turkey will be executed "right away".