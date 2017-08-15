Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog stops case vs Microsoft as company removes violations

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has stopped the case against Microsoft, the company has removed the violations and no penalties will be imposed on it, FAS deputy head Anatoly Golomolzin told journalists.

The antitrust watchdog considered the case that was initiated by the appeal of the Kaspersky Lab and issues a warning to Microsoft asking it to eliminate violations of the antimonopoly legislation. "Today, after the discussion the companies, both the applicant and the defendant, confirmed that the corresponding violation of the antimonopoly legislation had been eliminated, and therefore the FAS stopped consideration of the case against Microsoft," he said.