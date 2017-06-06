Back to Main page
Microsoft ready to answer all EC's questions regarding Kaspersky Lab complaint

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Kaspersky Lab applied to the EC and the Federal Cartel Office (Germany) with the request to check compliance of Microsoft's actions with antitrust laws

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Microsoft is ready to answer all the questions of the EU regulators regarding the complaint of Kaspersky Lab, Microsoft's official representative in Russia Christina Davydova told TASS.

"We are confident that the security features of Windows 10 are created in accordance with the competition law, and we are ready to answer any questions from the regulatory bodies," Davydova said. She stressed that Microsoft's main goal is to protect the company's customers.

Read also

European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about Microsoft

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian anti-virus software developer Kaspersky Lab applied to the EC and the Federal Cartel Office (Germany) with the request to check compliance of Microsoft's actions with antitrust laws, an official with the company told TASS.

According to Kaspersky Lab, the complaint concerns Microsoft’s abuse of the dominant position on the market of operating systems for computers and unfair competition on the market for anti-virus solutions threats.

"With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft began to create obstacles for competing manufacturers of security solutions and in various ways to push users to abandon third-party software in favor of Windows Defender. These actions of Microsoft lead to a decrease in the level of protection of users, limiting their choice and caused financial losses both among users and manufacturers of security applications, "the press service noted.

