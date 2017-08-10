Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab to recall application to European Commission in Microsoft case

Business & Economy
August 10, 21:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Microsoft closed out all violations of antimonopoly laws, according to Kaspersky Lab

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab confirms that Microsoft closed out all violations of antimonopoly laws and is preparing to recall its application to the European Commission, the Russian antivirus solutions provider said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage

"We are satisfied with the approach offered by Microsoft regarding performance of notices of the [Russian] Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and implementation timeframe. We are also preparing an address to the European Commission and the Federal Cartels Agency of Germany that we have no more comments against Microsoft," press service of Kaspersky Lab said. All items of application to the FAS of Russia regarding unfair competition were closed out, the company said.

Two companies had fruitful discussion on the way of operation of antivirus services in Windows to ensure security of users of this operation system, Kaspersky Lab said.

Microsoft complied with the warning issued by FAS on discrimination of antivirus software producers, press service of the regulator told TASS on August 7. FAS opened the case against the US corporation in November 2016.

Read also

Russian regulator initiates case vs Microsoft over abuse of dominant market position

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint with the anti-trust regulator on Microsoft’s abusing its dominating position. Kaspersky Lab accused Microsoft of preventing competing producers of antiviral solutions from discharging their obligations to users to the full degree and leaving them unsecured, limiting their opportunities to select antivirus software and leading to financial losses for third party producers.

In particular, Microsoft gave developers of antivirus products just several days to make their solutions compatible with official edition of RTM-versions of Windows 10. Developers are unable to properly modify their solutions and ensure their complete compatibility and efficiency during this timeframe. The adaptation time was 2 months and 6 days for Windows 8 and 7.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS. Windows 10 was developed with a focus for supporting ongoing security of users and meets the requirements of Russia’s legislation on competition, the company said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon: Russia had every right to perform monitoring flight over Washington
2
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
3
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
4
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
5
Fragments of air defense missile complex found in Russia’s Chita
6
Poll: Most Americans want Russia's alleged meddling in US elections to be investigated
7
Japan can intercept North Korean missile headed towards Guam — defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама