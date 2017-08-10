Russia’s Kaspersky Lab to recall application to European Commission in Microsoft case

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab confirms that Microsoft closed out all violations of antimonopoly laws and is preparing to recall its application to the European Commission, the Russian antivirus solutions provider said on Thursday.

"We are satisfied with the approach offered by Microsoft regarding performance of notices of the [Russian] Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and implementation timeframe. We are also preparing an address to the European Commission and the Federal Cartels Agency of Germany that we have no more comments against Microsoft," press service of Kaspersky Lab said. All items of application to the FAS of Russia regarding unfair competition were closed out, the company said.

Two companies had fruitful discussion on the way of operation of antivirus services in Windows to ensure security of users of this operation system, Kaspersky Lab said.

Microsoft complied with the warning issued by FAS on discrimination of antivirus software producers, press service of the regulator told TASS on August 7. FAS opened the case against the US corporation in November 2016.

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint with the anti-trust regulator on Microsoft’s abusing its dominating position. Kaspersky Lab accused Microsoft of preventing competing producers of antiviral solutions from discharging their obligations to users to the full degree and leaving them unsecured, limiting their opportunities to select antivirus software and leading to financial losses for third party producers.

In particular, Microsoft gave developers of antivirus products just several days to make their solutions compatible with official edition of RTM-versions of Windows 10. Developers are unable to properly modify their solutions and ensure their complete compatibility and efficiency during this timeframe. The adaptation time was 2 months and 6 days for Windows 8 and 7.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS. Windows 10 was developed with a focus for supporting ongoing security of users and meets the requirements of Russia’s legislation on competition, the company said.