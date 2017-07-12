Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage

Adverse ice conditions force floating Arctic university to redraw its routeBusiness & Economy July 12, 12:09
Two Russians detained for violent assault on police during G20 protests in HamburgSociety & Culture July 12, 12:02
Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionageBusiness & Economy July 12, 11:45
Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean missionMilitary & Defense July 12, 11:43
North Korea warns military standoff will lead to US self-destructionWorld July 12, 8:55
Lavrov hopes relations with EU will get back to normalRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 21:32
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printersScience & Space July 11, 20:40
Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border controlRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 18:59
Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab has no political connections with any countries around the world and is not involved in cyber spying, the company’s press service told TASS.
The Trump administration earlier restricted the use of Kaspersky Lab products by US government agencies amid rumors about the company’s links to Russian intelligence agencies in the US mass media.
"Kaspersky Lab is a private company and has no political ties with any countries anywhere in the world. The company has never assisted the governments of any countries in carrying out cyber espionage," the press service states.
The company also noted that US officials had repeatedly been offered Kaspersky’s cooperation, including the official verification of the software code.
Kaspersky Lab is willing to help any government agencies in their investigation of its activities, as the company is fully convinced that any in-depth study of its work can only confirm that accusations of bias are totally unsubstantiated," the press service emphasized.