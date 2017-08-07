Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Microsoft complies with antivirus software producers discrimination warning

Business & Economy
August 07, 15:47 UTC+3

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint with the anti-trust regulator on Microsoft’s abusing its dominating position

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Microsoft complied with the warning issued by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on discrimination of antivirus software producers, press service of the regulator told TASS on Monday.

"They [Microsoft - TASS] completed everything regarding the warning," a regulator’s representative said.

Microsoft informed FAS about performance of the issued notice to closeout violations of antimonopoly laws, the regulator said on July 18. The regulator would review information and take it for consideration at the next case meeting, the antimonopoly authority said earlier. FAS opened the case against the US corporation in November 2016.

Read also

European Commission receives Kaspersky Lab’s complaint about Microsoft

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint with the anti-trust regulator on Microsoft’s abusing its dominating position. Kaspersky Lab accused Microsoft of preventing competing producers of antiviral solutions from discharging their obligations to users to the full degree and leaving them unsecured, limiting their opportunities to select antivirus software and leading to financial losses for third party producers.

In particular, Microsoft gave developers of antivirus products just several days to make their solutions compatible with official edition of RTM-versions of Windows 10. Developers are unable to properly modify their solutions and ensure their complete compatibility and efficiency during this timeframe. The adaptation time was 2 months and 6 days for Windows 8 and 7.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS. Windows 10 was developed with a focus for supporting ongoing security of users and meets the requirements of Russia’s legislation on competition, the company said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife announce separation — media
2
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
3
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington
4
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basis
5
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos
6
Russia’s radiation, chemical, bioprotection force to get new robots by 2020
7
Press review: Moscow not interested in new arms race and Israel considering death penalty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама