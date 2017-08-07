Microsoft complies with antivirus software producers discrimination warning

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Microsoft complied with the warning issued by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on discrimination of antivirus software producers, press service of the regulator told TASS on Monday.

"They [Microsoft - TASS] completed everything regarding the warning," a regulator’s representative said.

Microsoft informed FAS about performance of the issued notice to closeout violations of antimonopoly laws, the regulator said on July 18. The regulator would review information and take it for consideration at the next case meeting, the antimonopoly authority said earlier. FAS opened the case against the US corporation in November 2016.

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint with the anti-trust regulator on Microsoft’s abusing its dominating position. Kaspersky Lab accused Microsoft of preventing competing producers of antiviral solutions from discharging their obligations to users to the full degree and leaving them unsecured, limiting their opportunities to select antivirus software and leading to financial losses for third party producers.

In particular, Microsoft gave developers of antivirus products just several days to make their solutions compatible with official edition of RTM-versions of Windows 10. Developers are unable to properly modify their solutions and ensure their complete compatibility and efficiency during this timeframe. The adaptation time was 2 months and 6 days for Windows 8 and 7.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS. Windows 10 was developed with a focus for supporting ongoing security of users and meets the requirements of Russia’s legislation on competition, the company said.