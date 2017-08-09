Back to Main page
Russian airports may be equipped with first self-driving vehicles within 10 years

Business & Economy
August 09, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Self-driving vehicles are not the "remote future" anymore, a Russian tycoon says

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. First self-driving vehicles can be introduced in airports, Supervisory Board Chairman of Basic Element company Oleg Deripaska said on Wednesday.

"Areas are in place that have already been ready [for robotic cars use - TASS]," the businessman said at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Let’s say, airport transport and logistical segments of chains can already be equipped with autopilots now," Deripaska said.

Self-driving vehicles are not the "remote future," he said. "We will see that in ten years already. It is important this program is developing," the businessman added.

