Russian airports may be equipped with first self-driving vehicles within 10 years

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. First self-driving vehicles can be introduced in airports, Supervisory Board Chairman of Basic Element company Oleg Deripaska said on Wednesday.
"Areas are in place that have already been ready [for robotic cars use - TASS]," the businessman said at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
"Let’s say, airport transport and logistical segments of chains can already be equipped with autopilots now," Deripaska said.
Self-driving vehicles are not the "remote future," he said. "We will see that in ten years already. It is important this program is developing," the businessman added.