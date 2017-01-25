Putin urges Russian car owners to go green

CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC dealBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:39
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the regional authorities to assist in developing environmentally friendly transport.
The Russian president included a corresponding item in the list of instructions, published on Wednesday, which he endorsed after the State Council’s session titled ‘On the Environmental Development of the Russian Federation in the Interests of Future Generations.’
"Executive bodies of territorial entities of the Russian Federation shall implement measures needed to stimulate usage of environmentally friendly transport so as to reduce pollutants emitted by vehicles operated in the residential areas experiencing high air pollution. The measures shall include the setting up of required infrastructure, priority traffic and parking for environmentally friendly transport and introduction of modern systems of passenger transport management."
Putin said a report on the issue was to be presented to him until July 1, 2017.