Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Sales of electric cars in Russia dropped 28.4% in 2016 to 83 vehicles (115 in 2015), Autostat analytical agency said on Monday citing the in-house research.

According to Autostat, Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia with almost a half (47%) of the total volume (39 sold) vehicles. Mitsubishi i-MiEV with 20 sold cars is second best, although its sales in Russia have already stopped. It is followed by Nissan Leaf with 18 electric cars sold in the reporting period, Autostat says.

Sixty percent of all sold electric cars are registered in Moscow and Moscow Region, Autostat said.