Rosneft has not received notifications from Siemens on halting cooperation — company

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Rosneft, which cooperates with Siemens on a number of fields, has not received any notification from the German company about suspension of cooperation on earlier signed agreements, Russia’s top oil producer said Friday.
"Rosneft has not received notifications from Siemens on suspension of cooperation on earlier signed agreements," the report said.
Siemens said it would halt cooperation with state-controlled companies in Russia earlier in the day, though no particular firms were given. The company said that all four gas turbines that were delivered in the summer of 2016 for the project in Taman (Southern Russia) have since been locally modified and illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements.
In 2016, Rosneft and Siemens AG signed a cooperation and partnership agreement providing for the companies to study opportunities for cooperation in the development of technical solutions and manufacturing allocation of equipment for the fuel and energy sector. Rosneft said that the areas of cooperation include projects of hydrocarbon production, refining and transportation, as well as shipbuilding. In particular, the parties plan to cooperate in the area of development and application of energy-efficient technologies for oilfields and refineries, such as heat recovery systems, variable speed drives and modernized power networks (‘Smart Grid’ systems), compressors for onshore and offshore fields. The cooperation also provides for participation of Siemens specialists in application of solutions for the management of distribution networks to be used in oil production and refining. The parties also agreed on assessment of the potential for joint activities in the area of innovative solutions for shipbuilding. It includes the possibility of implementation of a ‘digital’ shipyard concept, as well as projects of development of submarine power systems, floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO). The agreement also provides for cooperation between the companies in upgrading Rosneft's tank farms and commodity parks, the company said.