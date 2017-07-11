Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens brought an action against representatives of Russian company Technopromexport (TPE) because of deliveries of gas turbine units to Crimea, press service representative of the company Wolfram Trost told TASS on Tuesday.

"The action was filed," Trost said. "As we said in an earlier statement, it is aimed against those liable for that, against TPE management. The action was brought in Moscow," he added.

Siemens said earlier at least two of four gas turbines plants supplied for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea. According to German company’s data, it occurred without its consent and contrary to contract.

Moscow Arbitration Court registered the action of Siemens against Technopromexport, according to the arbitration cases file.