Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea

Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiereSociety & Culture July 11, 16:43
Russian prison officials seek to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 16:21
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to CrimeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 16:04
Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 15:59
Russia suggests checking maps of military forces in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 15:40
WADA chief pays working visit to Russian anti-doping agencySport July 11, 15:05
People’s evacuation from Mosul poorly organized, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 14:37
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 14:34
Moscow prosecutors to review validity of robbery sentence against disabled prisonerSociety & Culture July 11, 13:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens brought an action against representatives of Russian company Technopromexport (TPE) because of deliveries of gas turbine units to Crimea, press service representative of the company Wolfram Trost told TASS on Tuesday.
"The action was filed," Trost said. "As we said in an earlier statement, it is aimed against those liable for that, against TPE management. The action was brought in Moscow," he added.
Siemens said earlier at least two of four gas turbines plants supplied for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea. According to German company’s data, it occurred without its consent and contrary to contract.
Moscow Arbitration Court registered the action of Siemens against Technopromexport, according to the arbitration cases file.