Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea

Business & Economy
July 11, 16:04 UTC+3

Siemens said earlier at least two of four gas turbines plants supplied for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea without the company's consent

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens brought an action against representatives of Russian company Technopromexport (TPE) because of deliveries of gas turbine units to Crimea, press service representative of the company Wolfram Trost told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Siemens ready to work with Russian Railways on international projects

"The action was filed," Trost said. "As we said in an earlier statement, it is aimed against those liable for that, against TPE management. The action was brought in Moscow," he added.

Siemens said earlier at least two of four gas turbines plants supplied for implementation of a project in Taman were relocated to Crimea. According to German company’s data, it occurred without its consent and contrary to contract.

Moscow Arbitration Court registered the action of Siemens against Technopromexport, according to the arbitration cases file.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Russia suggests checking maps of military forces in Europe
3
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea
4
Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to Saudis
5
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
6
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles
7
Lavrov, Mogherini to discuss Russia-EU ties on July 11
TOP STORIES
Реклама