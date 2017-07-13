Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The government commission on foreign investments approved the deal on acquisition of a stake of 24.99% in Russia’s Severneftegazprom by Austrian OMV from Germany’s Uniper, head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Igor Artemyev said on Thursday.

"The next story is related to a Russian major - Severneftegazprom controlled by Gazprom. Gazprom will retain control as a result of the deal, and this company controls 1.1 trillion cubic meters of gas in broad terms, an absolutely fantastic volume. Accordingly, the deal price is 1.8 bln euro. The acquisition is made by OMV Exploration and Production - this is a company registered in Austria. It acquires slightly less than 25% - 24.99% in AO Severneftegazprom," the official said.