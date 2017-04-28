Austria’s OMV head tells Putin about joint plans with Gazprom to extract gas in Siberia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Austrian oil and gas producer OMV intends to start joint gas production with Russian energy giant Gazprom in Siberia, OMV CEO Rayner Zele said at a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"We intend jointly with Gazprom to start gas extraction in Siberia and for this purpose we intend jointly to start the construction of the relevant infrastructure," Zele said.

As the OMV chief executive said, "it was an honor for us to receive Gazprom’s invitation to come to Russia as an investor."

"We always come to you with great pleasure and I know the Siberian region very well," Zele added.

"This country is home to people who produce a very good impression on me. Siberia’s cold for 9 months of the year is as intense as the throbbing of these people’s hearts. This characterizes all the residents of your country and that is why I make our investments here with pleasure," the OMV head said, explaining the reasons of his interest in Russia.