Russia invests over 1.5bln euro into EU research infrastructure — Kremlin aide

Business & Economy
June 29, 9:13 UTC+3 DALIAN
DALIAN /Northern China/, June 29. /TASS/. Russia has invested more than 1.5 billion euro into large-scale research projects in the European Union in the past decade, Russian president’s aide Andrei Fursenko said on Thursday.

"In the past ten years, we have invested more than 1.5 billion euro into research facilities in Europe - in France, Germany, Switzerland. We understand how important it is for the world community to develop such facilities [as Large Hadron Collider, or LAC]," he said at the 11th World Economic Forum. "Russia is one of the biggest sponsors of research infrastructure in Europe. Our researches work at the same facilities, representing ‘cultural patters,’ let alone the fact that the collider is the idea of Russian researchers."

According to Fursenko, it is important for Russia to have foreign specialists working in Russia to enrich the county’s research potential.

The World Economic Forum, also known as the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, is a non-government organization headquartered in Geneva. Its meetings focus on the most topical problems of the global economy. The current forum will be attended by more than 2,000 delegates from 84 countries.

