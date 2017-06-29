Back to Main page
Russia may reduce presence on EU energy markets in next 20 years

Business & Economy
June 29, 8:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A think tank suggests that Russia needs to outline a long-term outlook for its relations with the EU

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s presence on the European Union’s energy markets will be reduced in the next 20 years, the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) said in its report released on Thursday.

"This is related to the politization of energy cooperation, the EU search for alternative suppliers and innovations in the energy sector. Russia needs to diversify markets of energy resources and the national export in general," said the report titled "Foreign Policy and Security. Theses on Foreign Policy and Russia’s Positioning in the World (2017-2024)."

The think tank suggests that Russia needs to outline a long-term outlook for its relations with the EU. Moscow should also take advantage of the traditionally strong bilateral ties with the leading EU countries and gradually overcome difficulties in relations with troubled partners for Russia, it says.

Topics
Oil & Gas
