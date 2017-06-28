Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram included in register of Internet information distributors

Business & Economy
June 28, 20:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Telegram's founder Pavel Durov said earlier he agreed to include the messenger in the information register of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor introduced Telegram messenger in the register of information distributors on the Internet. Data on the company Telegram Messenger LLP, managing the messenger was submitted to the register.

Three services have been added to the register: the Telegram website itself - telegram.org, the shortened version of the site t.me, as well as the browser version of the messenger web.telegram.org. In the description of the service it is noted that Telegram is "a cross-platform messenger for smartphones and other devices." Access to services was not limited.

Read also
Pavel Durov

Telegram founder agrees to register service in Russia

In addition, Telegram was assigned a registry number, the information on the register's website indicates the organization's actual address and e-mail address, as well as the date of registration.

Pavel Durov said earlier he agreed to include the messenger in the information register of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor. However, Durov noted that Telegram will not provide access to the correspondence of users fulfilling the requirements of the package of anti-terrorist laws (the so-called "Yarovaya Package").

"Telegram developer’s registration data is not a secret and is available to anyone in open sources. If this is the true extent of the regulator’s wishes, I have no objections to using this data to register Telegram Messenger LLP in the register of information distributors," he said.

"However, we will not comply with unconstitutional and technically impossible Yarovaya Package laws - as well as with other laws incompatible with protection of privacy and Telegram's privacy policy," Durov said.

Read also

Telegram founder warns weaker encryption in messenger apps may disrupt national security

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdog

Telegram founder rejects watchdog’s demands as contrary to Russia's Constitution

Watchdog claims Telegram provides means of communication to terrorists

Durov noted that the company does not incur any additional obligations, adding that Telegram will cooperate with the Russian regulator at the same level as with regulators in other countries. Durov explained that this includes "working together to remove public materials related to the propaganda of terrorism, drugs, violence and child pornography, as well as working to curb the distribution of spam."

Head of Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov on June 23 personally appealed to Pavel Durov with a request to provide data on the company managing the messenger - this is necessary under Russian law to operate in Russia. If Telegram failed to provide the required data within the specified time, the messenger would be blocked in Russia until the information is provided.

In response, Durov stated that the requirements of Roskomnadzor to provide information to the department contradicted the Constitution of the Russian Federation in terms of privacy of correspondence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
3
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
4
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
5
Russian intelligence chief points to NATO’s aggressive approach towards Russia
6
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
7
Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама