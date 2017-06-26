Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram founder warns weaker encryption in messenger apps may disrupt national security

Business & Economy
June 26, 15:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pavel Durov also expressed doubt that the information about terrorists involved in the St. Petersburg metro attack being Telegram users was true

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A weaker encryption in messenger apps will disrupt national security and put all users at risk, Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov wrote in a statement on his VKontakte social network page. At the same time, in his words, the risk of terrorist attacks will not disappear.

Read also
Pavel Durov

Telegram founder rejects watchdog’s demands as contrary to Russia's Constitution

"Communications means such as Telegram and WhatsApp cannot be safe only for potential terrorists," the statement reads. "Encryption in these apps either protects all the users or puts everyone at risk. If final encryption is abandoned, then millions of people across the world will be left without protection from hackers and corrupt officials," Durov added.

The Telegram founder also said that a weaker encryption in all messenger apps would disrupt national security but would not save the country from terrorist attacks. "In this case, foreign secret services will inevitably gain access to the Russian citizens’ messages. At the same time, the risk of terrorist attacks will not disappear because, as the Paris events have shown, disposable cell phones are enough to organize a terrorist attack by sending simple text messages," Durov stressed.

He also expressed doubt that the information about terrorists involved in the attack on the St. Petersburg metro being Telegram users was true.

Durov said earlier that Roskomnadzor’s demands ran contrary to article of the Russian Constitution concerning correspondence privacy. According to Telegram founder, it is impossible to provide decryption keys to the special services as these keys are only available on the users’ devices.

Head of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov earlier personally requested that Durov provide data about Telegram’s managing company so that it could be included in the information disseminator register as it should be done in accordance with the Russian legislation. In case Telegram does not provide this data in due time, the messenger will be blocked in Russia until the information is provided.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in Hamburg
2
Russia launches serial production of upgraded rockets for anti-submarine warfare system
3
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
4
Diplomat notes possible exodus of Russia’s envoy to US not spur-of-the-moment move
5
Russia values cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields — Lavrov
6
Russian arms exporter raked in $24 bln for selling 50 warships since 2000
7
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
TOP STORIES
Реклама