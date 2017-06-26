Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram founder rejects watchdog’s demands as contrary to Russia's Constitution

Business & Economy
June 26, 10:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Telegram founder also said that the possible blocking of the messenger would create no issues for terrorists because they would still have dozens of other messengers at their disposal

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor’s demands on providing data about the Telegram messenger’s managing company run contrary to the country’s constitution, the messenger’s founder Pavel Durov wrote in a statement on his VKontakte social network page.

Read also

Watchdog claims Telegram provides means of communication to terrorists

"The Roskomnadzor head said that Telegram had to provide decryption keys to the special services so that they could read users’ messages and detect terrorists," the statement reads. "This demand runs contrary to Article 23 of the Russian Constitution which concerns correspondence privacy. At the same time, it shows that the lack of understanding what encryption is like in 2017," Durov added.

"The secret information exchange is based on final encryption, while messenger owners do not have any decryption keys as these keys are only available on the users’ devices," he pointed out.

The Telegram founder also said that the possible blocking of the messenger would create no issues for terrorists and drug dealers because they would still have dozens of other messengers at their disposal. "No country in the world has yet blocked all of such messengers and VPN services (virtual private networks - TASS). The whole of internet will have to be blocked for the sake of defeating terrorists," Durov added.

Head of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov earlier personally requested that Durov provide data about Telegram’s managing company so that it could be included in the information disseminator register as it should be done in accordance with the Russian legislation. In case Telegram does not provide this data in due time, the messenger will be blocked in Russia until the information is provided.

Read more

Russia’s telecom watchdog may block Telegram messenger in Russia

Russian social network, Telegram Messenger founder offered Snowden a job

Russian watchdog vows messengers bill won’t mean ‘control over private correspondence’

Survey names VK, WhatsApp and Viber as Russia’s most popular mobile messengers

Russian telecom watchdog restricts access to China’s WeChat messenger

Kremlin says no decision on limiting messengers use for Russian officials

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia begins winter cargo deliveries to Arctic
2
Russian defense ministry satellite put into operational orbit
3
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
4
Russia delivers humanitarian to Syria’s Al Waer
5
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама