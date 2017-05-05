Back to Main page
Russian telecom watchdog restricts access to China’s WeChat messenger

Business & Economy
May 05, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to data on WeChat’s website, about 800 mln people worldwide are using this messenger

©  REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Illustration

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor entered China’s WeChat messaging service into the register of prohibited websites, according to information posted on the regulator’s website on Friday.

Access to the resource was restricted on the basis of Article 15.4 of the law on information, information technologies and information security, Roskomnadzor says. The said article particularly stipulates sanctions for failure to discharge various responsibilities imposed by the law on organizers of information distribution in Internet.

According to data on WeChat’s website, about 800 mln people worldwide are using this messenger.

