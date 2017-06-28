Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram founder agrees to register service in Russia

Business & Economy
June 28, 16:50 UTC+3

However, Pavel Durov refuses to comply with Yarovaya Package of laws

Share
1 pages in this article
Pavel Durov

Pavel Durov

© REUTERS/Albert Gea

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Creator of Telegram messenger Pavel Durov agreed to include the messenger in the information register of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor, he said on his profile page in VKontakte.

Read also

Telegram founder warns weaker encryption in messenger apps may disrupt national security

However, Durov noted that Telegram will not provide access to the correspondence of users fulfilling the requirements of the package of anti-terrorist laws (the so-called "Yarovaya Package").

"Telegram developer’s registration data is not a secret and is available to anyone in open sources. If this is the true extent of the regulator’s wishes, I have no objections to using this data to register Telegram Messenger LLP in the register of information distributors," he said.

"However, we will not comply with unconstitutional and technically impossible Yarovaya Package laws - as well as with other laws incompatible with protection of privacy and Telegram's privacy policy," Durov said.

Read also

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdog

Telegram founder rejects watchdog’s demands as contrary to Russia's Constitution

Russia’s telecom watchdog may block Telegram messenger in Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
2
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
3
Diplomat vows CNN will not get off the hook with ash-covered toddler clip
4
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit
5
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’
6
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
7
Russia starts design work on Priboy advanced helicopter carrier
TOP STORIES
Реклама