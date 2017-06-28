Telegram founder agrees to register service in Russia

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Creator of Telegram messenger Pavel Durov agreed to include the messenger in the information register of the Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor, he said on his profile page in VKontakte.

However, Durov noted that Telegram will not provide access to the correspondence of users fulfilling the requirements of the package of anti-terrorist laws (the so-called "Yarovaya Package").

"Telegram developer’s registration data is not a secret and is available to anyone in open sources. If this is the true extent of the regulator’s wishes, I have no objections to using this data to register Telegram Messenger LLP in the register of information distributors," he said.

"However, we will not comply with unconstitutional and technically impossible Yarovaya Package laws - as well as with other laws incompatible with protection of privacy and Telegram's privacy policy," Durov said.