Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and Petya

Business & Economy
June 28, 18:09 UTC+3
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian banks continue to report receiving malicious software such as WannaCry and Petya to the Central Bank, according to the regulator's website.

"According to the Central Bank, single malware infection cases have been reported as a result of the attacks. The consequences of these incidents were eliminated as soon as possible, however, other cased are still being reported," the Central Bank said.

