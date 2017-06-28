Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and Petya

Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost regionMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:57
Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in registerBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:51
Skolkovo Foundation proactively cooperating with China — IT projects directorBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:41
Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completedMilitary & Defense June 28, 18:13
Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and PetyaBusiness & Economy June 28, 18:09
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trialsMilitary & Defense June 28, 17:54
Construction of second project 20386 corvette to start in 2018Military & Defense June 28, 17:30
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd WrightSociety & Culture June 28, 17:28
Jury’s verdict in Nemtsov murder case delayed until June 29Society & Culture June 28, 17:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian banks continue to report receiving malicious software such as WannaCry and Petya to the Central Bank, according to the regulator's website.
"According to the Central Bank, single malware infection cases have been reported as a result of the attacks. The consequences of these incidents were eliminated as soon as possible, however, other cased are still being reported," the Central Bank said.