Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financing

Business & Economy
June 22, 12:22 UTC+3

"I have no doubt that Nord Stream-2, as well as the Nord Stream-1, will be successfully implemented," Gazprom official says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEI KARPUKHIN/POOL

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Gazprom is consulting on financing of Nord Stream-2 project with Asian banks, and is confident in the implementation of the project, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Andrey Kruglov said at a press conference.

Read also

Putin: Nord Stream-2 should promote energy market development

Nord Stream 2 pipeline fully meets EU norms — Gazprom

EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with Russia

Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand

Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demand

"I have no doubt that Nord Stream-2, as well as the Nord Stream-1, will be successfully implemented," Kruglov said.

Turkish Stream

He went on to say that investment in the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project are estimated at $6 bln, the project can be implemented only at the expense of Gazprom, he said. 

"The volume of the planned investments in the Turkish Stream is around $6 bln. As for the project’s financing, we said that such opportunity exists to finance the sea part of the project. Nevertheless, we planned that the Turkish Stream could be implemented only at the expense of Gazprom," Kruglov said.

Average export gas price

Gazprom assumes the average export gas price will be $180 per thousand cubic meters this year, he said. 

"The average price of exported gas will be probably higher than in the last year and even higher than we budgeted," Kruglov said.

The price of $166 per 1,000 cubic meters is provided in the budget and the actual average export gas price in 2017 may be $180 per 1,000 cubic meters, he added.

"So far our budget has a gas price of $166. The budget was not adjusted. But the forecast figures for the year will be around $180 per 1,000 cubic meters. And in September we will make appropriate changes to our budget," he said.

Investment program 

The investment program of Gazprom in 2018 will be comparable with the level of this year, he said.

"The investment program volume in 2018 will be comparable with the investment program of this year, 2017," Kruglov said. "We do not plan any significant increase in the amount of borrowings in 2018," he said, adding that Gazprom will complete 2017 borrowing program in the first half of the year.

Amur Gas Processing Plant

Gazprom plans to attract project financing for Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) at the turn of 2018, department head of the gas holding Alexander Ivannikov said at the press conference on Wednesday.

"As far as Amur Gas Processing Plant is concerned, construction has started already. Its financing was secured in full in 2017. We are working in parallel on project financing. We expect project financing will be available at 2018 year-end," Ivannikov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
Rosneft plans to increase oil refining in 2017
4
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
5
French Foreign Ministry expresses regret over assault and robbery of Russian delegate
6
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
7
Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financing
TOP STORIES
Реклама