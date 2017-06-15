Nord Stream 2 pipeline fully meets EU norms — Gazprom

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project meets all requirements of European laws, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev said on Thursday.
"The project is carried out in line with all norms we already met in the Nord Stream 1," Medvedev said commenting on Brussels’ intention to hold special negotiations on the gas pipeline project.
"It is particularly strange that the European Commission is requesting a mandate for negotiations from the European Union’s member-states regarding the Nord Stream 2 project," the top manager said. "Furthermore, we are already working in regulated conditions in full scope in the EU territory and the onshore segment of this project is implemented in strict compliance with all capacity expansion norms," he said.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.
Swiss Nord Stream 2 AG was established for the planning, construction and operation of the gas pipeline, which now belongs entirely to Gazprom.