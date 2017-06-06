Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nord Stream 2 to start financing negotiations in summer

Business & Economy
June 06, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We expect Russian banks can provide a portion of financing," the company said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 will start negotiations to attract financing for the pipeline project in summer and Russian banks can participate in them, the company told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demand

"This process has not started yet; it will begin later this summer. We expect Russian banks can provide a portion of financing," the company said.

Gazprom, Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall signed an agreement on deficit financing for the Nord Stream-2 project, the Russian gas holding said earlier in a statement. The agreement envisages granting a loan of up to 6.65 billion euros to the Nord Stream-2 project in case of insufficient project financing.

In April 2017 Gazprom and five European companies - France’s Engie, Austria’s OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall signed an agreement on the new financing model for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

Gazprom will remain the only shareholder of Nord Stream-2 AG company and the five European companies pledge to provide long-term financing in the amount of 50% of the total project cost which is about 9.5 bln euros. Thus, the contribution of each company will amount to 950 mln euro.

Read also

Russian PM says Nord Stream-2 project benefits all participants

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.

Swiss Nord Stream 2 AG was established for the planning, construction and operation of the gas pipeline, which now belongs entirely to Gazprom.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nord Stream
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
2
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
3
Syrian army says US-led coalition attacked its positions
4
Putin discusses international issues, bilateral ties with Emir of Qatar
5
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
6
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
TOP STORIES
Реклама