Putin calls for coordination of multi-partner economic projects throughout SCO

Business & Economy
June 09, 13:34 UTC+3 ASTANA

"As for economic aspects, it is necessary to focus on joint efforts," Putin said

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Tracking economic projects throughout the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) space will allow bringing together the potential of big multi-partner projects in Eurasia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SCO summit on Friday.

"As for economic aspects, it is necessary to focus on joint efforts, the coordination of national strategies and multi-partner projects across the SCO space," he said, adding that "the goal is to bring together the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Chinese initiative One Belt, One Road."

"The issue of tracking integration projects in Eurasia will be discussed in detail at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September, as well as at the top-level Confederation on SCO trade and economic cooperation issues in Moscow and the SCO and BRICS Forum on small and medium-sized businesses in Ufa," the president added.

