Secretary General says SCO becoming key Eurasian institution

Business & Economy
June 09, 13:21 UTC+3 ASTANA

"The SCO has successfully stood the test of time," Secretary General Rashid Alimov said

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is becoming the key institution in Eurasia, binding together the countries of the region, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov said at the SCO summit in Astana on Friday.

