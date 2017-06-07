Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Venezuela in talks on Caracas’ $1 bln debt restructuring

Business & Economy
June 07, 21:03 UTC+3

"The matter of this debt will be settled in the near future," ambassador of Venezuela to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are holding talks on the possibility of restructuring the Caracas’ debt of $1 bln, ambassador of Venezuela to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are underway in normal working format on this issue [debt restructuring - TASS]," the diplomat said.

"The matter of this debt will be settled in the near future," the ambassador said. "Both our ministries are working consistently and discussing all issues, including this one," he added.

Read also

Venezuelan minister says large-scale anti-government protests leave 80 dead

Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month

Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in Venezuela

Russia ready to assist political settlement in Venezuela — Foreign Ministry

Russian-Venezuelan joint ventures produce 9 mln tonnes of oil in 2016

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
3
Russia, Venezuela in talks on Caracas’ $1 bln debt restructuring
4
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warns
5
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
6
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terror
7
Russia may start trials of new heavy strike drone in 2018
TOP STORIES
Реклама