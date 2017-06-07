Russia, Venezuela in talks on Caracas’ $1 bln debt restructuring

Russia, Saudi Arabia may invest billions of dollars into joint oil projectsBusiness & Economy June 07, 20:36
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are holding talks on the possibility of restructuring the Caracas’ debt of $1 bln, ambassador of Venezuela to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Wednesday.
"Negotiations are underway in normal working format on this issue [debt restructuring - TASS]," the diplomat said.
"The matter of this debt will be settled in the near future," the ambassador said. "Both our ministries are working consistently and discussing all issues, including this one," he added.