Russia ready to assist political settlement in Venezuela — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia expresses the readiness to assist a peace settlement of the political crisis in Venezuela, should such assistance be required, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.
"Russia has invariably advocated the solution of internal contradictions in Venezuela by peaceful, civilized means. We are prepared to negotiate with all of Venezuela’s political forces that favor dialog. If Russia’s participation in that process is in demand, we will provide assistance in an amount that will be requested from us," she said.
Zakharova said the sole possible way of resolving the political conflict in Venezuela would be a "fundamental negotiating process without any preconditions."
"Any actions by the parties involved - the government and the opposition - must be taken exclusively within the legal space in strict compliance with Venezuela’s constitution and without destructive interference from outside," Zakharova said.
Large-scale anti-government demonstrations have continued in Venezuela since the beginning of April. There have been almost a thousand of them already. The opposition claims that nearly 50 protesters have been killed in clashes with police and hundreds of others were injured.